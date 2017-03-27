FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alexion Pharma names former Baxalta head Ludwig Hantson CEO
March 27, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 5 months ago

Alexion Pharma names former Baxalta head Ludwig Hantson CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it named former Baxalta head Ludwig Hantson chief executive officer as the rare-disease drug maker looks to steady the ship following the exit of its top management.

David Brennan, former head of British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, has been Alexion's interim CEO after David Hallal left the company in December amid speculation that the board had lost confidence in him.

Brennan will remain on Alexion's board, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

