8 months ago
Alexion Pharmaceuticals says CEO, CFO resigns
December 12, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 8 months ago

Alexion Pharmaceuticals says CEO, CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive David Hallal had resigned, effective immediately, and named board member David Brennan as interim CEO.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Vikas Sinha left to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately, and would be succeeded by David Anderson, who was earlier CFO at Honeywell International Inc.

Alexion had disclosed last month that it was investigating allegations made by a former employee regarding sales practices involving its flagship and costly blood disorder drug Soliris.

The company said on Monday the investigation had not identified any facts that require Alexion to update its previously reported historical results at this point in time. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

