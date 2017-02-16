Alexion Pharma's revenue rises 18.5 pct

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 18.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its costly rare blood disorder drug Soliris.

The biotechnology company, which announced the resignations of its chief executive and chief financial officer in December, said total revenue rose to $831 million from $701 million, a year ago.

The company's net income rose to $93 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $67 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)