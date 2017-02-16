FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 6 months ago

Alexion Pharma's revenue rises 18.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 18.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its costly rare blood disorder drug Soliris.

The biotechnology company, which announced the resignations of its chief executive and chief financial officer in December, said total revenue rose to $831 million from $701 million, a year ago.

The company's net income rose to $93 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $67 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

