FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alexion Pharma quarterly adj profit beats, raises forecast again
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alexion Pharma quarterly adj profit beats, raises forecast again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on strong sales of its blood disorder drug Soliris and raised its full-year profit forecast for the fourth time this year.

Sales of Soliris, Alexion’s only drug on the market, rose 39 percent to $555.1 million from a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of $541.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Soliris is the only approved treatment for two potentially fatal blood disorders that can damage the kidneys, heart and brain.

It is approved in the United States, the European Union and Japan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome (aHUS).

The biotechnology company raised its full-year 2014 adjusted earnings forecast to $5.15 to $5.20 per share, from $4.95 to $5.05 per share.

It also raised its revenue forecast to a range of $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion, from its prior view of $2.18 to $2.20 billion.

Analysts expected the company to post a full-year profit of $5.01 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

Alexion’s net income rose to $177.7 million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $93.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.27 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alexion shares were up about 3.6 percent at $179.50 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had risen more than 30 percent this year. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.