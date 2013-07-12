FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche seeks financing for potential Alexion takeover -sources
July 12, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Roche seeks financing for potential Alexion takeover -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential takeover of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Roche declined to comment while Alexion could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Shares of Alexion surged 17 percent to $119.02 on the Nasdaq market on Friday, valuing the company at more than $23 billion, after Bloomberg first reported Roche’s bid plans for the company.

