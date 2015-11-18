FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Alfa Bank to issue three-year US dollar bond
November 18, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Alfa Bank to issue three-year US dollar bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Russia’s Alfa Bank is planning to issue a three-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to a regulatory statement.

The bank has released initial guidance of 5.625%, added a lead.

Alfa Bank has hired Barclays, UBS and itself to arrange the deal and held investor calls on Monday and Tuesday.

A source told IFR in October that Alfa was planning to place either a three or five-year bond before the end of 2015 .

The bank is rated Ba2 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

