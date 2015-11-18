Russia's Alfa Bank to issue three-year US dollar bond

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Russia’s Alfa Bank is planning to issue a three-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to a regulatory statement.
The bank has released initial guidance of 5.625%, added a lead.
Alfa Bank has hired Barclays, UBS and itself to arrange the deal and held investor calls on Monday and Tuesday.
A source told IFR in October that Alfa was planning to place either a three or five-year bond before the end of 2015 .
The bank is rated Ba2 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch.
