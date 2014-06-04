FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's ABH Financial revises yield guidance to 5.625% area
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's ABH Financial revises yield guidance to 5.625% area

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Russia’s ABH Financial, the holding company of Alfa-Bank, has revised yield guidance to 5.625% area on a three-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

The size of the bond, which will price later on Wednesday, will be sub-benchmark.

In this context the deal is well subscribed, reflecting interest from a broad range of investors in the UK and Europe, said a note from a lead manager

The company, rated BB- by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch, opened books on Tuesday at an initial yield of high 5%.

Alfa-Bank, Commerzbank and UBS are the lead managers.

The bond would be first in the public markets by a Russian issuer since late February, when the crisis with Ukraine brought debt supply to a standstill.

Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.