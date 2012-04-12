FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa unit to buy U.S. component maker
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa unit to buy U.S. component maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday that its auto parts unit Nemak is buying U.S. engine component maker J.L. French Automotive Castings Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Alfa said the Wisconsin-based company, which manufactures aluminum die-cast engine and drive-train parts like blocks, covers, pans and transmission cases, had revenues of $500 million last year.

J.L. French Automotive has operations in the United States, Spain and China.

Nemak posted revenues of $3.6 billion in 2011.

Alfa, who is also in the middle of a roadshow as it readies the listing of its petrochemical unit Alpek in what is expected to become one of the biggest initial public offerings in Mexico, also has telecom, food and natural gas businesses.

The company, whose Alpek unit could raise some $750 million from the float according to IFR, fell 0.73 percent to 185.44 pesos per share on Thursday in trade on the local bourse.

