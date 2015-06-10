FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Alfa eyes IPO at end of June for auto unit Nemak
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Alfa eyes IPO at end of June for auto unit Nemak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, June 10 (Reuters) - Nemak, the auto parts unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, is planning an initial stock offering at the end of June to finance expansion and return cash to shareholders, according to a company document.

The company plans to sell stock on June 30, according to a presentation published on the Mexican Stock Exchange’s website, and the new shares could begin trading on July 1.

Alfa executives have said they want to raise around $1 billion from the offering.

Ramon Leal, Alfa’s chief finance officer, told Reuters last month that some of the funds raised could be used to finance its purchase of Canadian oil firm Pacific Rubiales.

Nemak accounts for more than one-quarter of Alfa’s revenues and has a partnership with Ford, which owns nearly 7 percent of Nemak. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.