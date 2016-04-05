FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alfa: No binding restructure proposal for Pacific yet
April 5, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Alfa: No binding restructure proposal for Pacific yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it had not yet made a binding restructuring proposal for Colombia-based oil company Pacific Exploration & Production Corp, adding it would inform markets if it decides to do so.

Alfa’s filing to Mexico’s stock exchange comes after Bloomberg reported that Alfa had made a bid for Pacific Exploration & Production that would wipe out shareholders’ equity.

Asked if Alfa had made a bid for Pacific, a company spokesperson declined to comment on what they said was a “rumor.” (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

