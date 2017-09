Oct 9 (Reuters) - Alfa Star SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Izabela Strzylak reduced her stake by 16,060,615.50 series G shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share via deed donation

* Said Izabela Strzylak decreased her stake in the company by 4.85 pct

* Said the shareholder holds now 134,000,000 shares or 40,45 pct stake in the company

