Alfa Bank plans Eurobond issue to support capital

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Alfa Bank is planning a subordinated Eurobond issue to support its capital adequacy ratio, essential to continue lending, a spokesman for Russia’s largest privately owned lender told Reuters on Thursday.

With global equity markets largely closed for emerging market names, local lenders are left with fewer options to boost the capital, which they must do to be able to carry out lending operations. Subordinated loans are now the most popular tool.

The spokesman said Alfa Bank was not planning to use the same tool as state-owned peer VTB, which raised $1 billion in a perpetual bond last month, the first deal of its kind in Russia.

He declined further comment but a source close to the deal said Alfa Bank may issue the Eurobond within two weeks, with Credit Suisse and UBS acting as arrangers.

By the end of July, Russian corporate loans were up 7.2 percent while retail lending rose 21.8 percent with the overall banking system’s capital growing by only 6.3 percent since the start of the year, central bank data showed.

In a report on Wednesday, rating agency Standard & Poor’s warned that local banks would need to limit growth of assets this year to reduce risks of a further decline in the banking system’s capital level.

Alfa Bank is a part of Russia’s tycoon’s Mikhail Fridman’s oil-to telecoms empire and is ranked No.7 by assets, according to Interfax data. Its domestic capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.45 percent as of August 1, above a 10 percent minimum level.

Since the start of the year, Russian borrowers raised over $31 billion in Eurobond deals, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Helen Massy-Beresford)