STOCKHOLM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - ALFA LAVAL : * Continues to expand its product portfolio - acquires American tank cleaning

equipment company * Gamajet, which had sales of approximately SEK 75 million in 2011 and some 30 employees is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania * Gamajet Cleaning Systems will be integrated into Alfa Laval. The company will be consolidated from August 23, 2012