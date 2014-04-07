FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alfa Laval buys Norwegian marine pump firm Frank Mohn for $2.2 bln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alfa Laval buys Norwegian marine pump firm Frank Mohn for $2.2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees annual synergies of 120 mln Norwegian crowns

* Deal to be earnings positive from start

* Frank Mohn has higher operating margin than Alfa Laval average (Adds share price reaction, detail on acquired company)

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval said on Monday it had agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash to boost its operations in the offshore oil and gas sector.

Alfa Laval has been highly acquisitive in building out its portfolio in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, buying around 20 companies in the last five years which had total sales of about 7.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.15 billion).

Frank Mohn, based in Bergen, Norway and with approximately 1,200 employees, generated sales of 3.4 billion Norwegian crowns and had an order intake of 6.1 billion in 2013.

Alfa Laval, which had sales of 30 billion Swedish crowns in 2013, said the acquisition would be positive for earnings per share from the time of completion and would bring synergies of 120 million Norwegian crowns annually, gradually realized over a three-year period.

Profitability at Frank Mohn is above the average for the Alfa Laval group, the Swedish firm said.

Alfa Laval shares were up 2.2 percent at 181.60 crowns at 0716 GMT, outperforming a fall of 0.8 percent on the Stockholm blue-chip index.

The acquisition will expand Alfa’s offering in fluid handling systems by adding industrial pumping to the existing range of equipment, which is currently focused on sanitary applications, Alfa said.

Frank Mohn sells pumping systems for offshore oil and gas installations and submerged cargo pumping systems for shippers.

The company is owned by Wimoh AS, a company controlled by the Mohn family.

$1 = 5.9970 Norwegian Krones $1 = 6.5481 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.