FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alfa Laval sees flat demand as Q1 profit lags fcast
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 23, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Alfa Laval sees flat demand as Q1 profit lags fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted first-quarter core earnings just below market expectations on Monday and said it expected demand to be roughly flat in the second quarter compared to the first, excluding large orders.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($168.76 million)versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts at 1.20 billion and a year-ago 1.13 billion.

Adjusted EBITA is the company’s standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison. ($1 = 6.6961 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.