FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alfa Laval sees flat demand as Q2 profit just lags view
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 17, 2012 / 6:37 AM / in 5 years

Alfa Laval sees flat demand as Q2 profit just lags view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted second-quarter core earnings marginally below market expectations on Tuesday and said it expected demand in the third quarter to be on about the same level as in the second.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) dipped to 1.29 billion crowns ($182.85 million) versus a year-ago 1.34 billion to just undershoot the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts at 1.30 billion.

Adjusted EBITA is the company’s standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.