MOVES-TCI affiliate Algebris hires ex-PIMCO fund manager for stocks team
June 10, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-TCI affiliate Algebris hires ex-PIMCO fund manager for stocks team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Algebris Investments has hired Simon Peters as a portfolio manager for equity strategies from Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), the money manager said on Wednesday.

London-based Peters will focus on investments in Europe, Middle East and Africa and report to Algebris’ founding partner and chief executive, Davide Serra.

Peters was most recently a financial sector portfolio manager at PIMCO and previously worked at both fund manager Gartmore and Government of Singapore Investment Corp, a sovereign wealth fund.

Algebris will also move investment team member Massimo Massimilla to Milan as chief executive for its Italian unit, the firm said in a statement.

Algebris, affiliated with multi-billion dollar hedge fund firm The Children’s Investment Fund (TCI), manages $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

