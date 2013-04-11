FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Algeria tenders for 14 passenger jets, two cargo planes
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Algeria tenders for 14 passenger jets, two cargo planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s national carrier Air Algerie launched a tender on Thursday to buy 14 passenger aircraft ranging from 70 to 250 seats and two 13-20 tonne-capacity cargo jets, as it seeks to renew its fleet and cope with competition on external flights.

The north African country’s airline is seeking eight 150-seat, three 250-seat and three 70-seat passenger planes, it said in a notice published in government newspaper El Moudjahid.

It set April 28 as a deadline for bids from aircraft makers.

Air Algerie, fully-owned by the government, has currently a fleet of 42 passenger jets and two cargo aircraft.

Algeria’s flag carrier has a monopoly on domestic routes, but faces growing competition on external flights, where its main overseas routes are to Europe and the Middle East.

Its main competitors include Air France and British Airways. Qatar Airways, Emirates and Royal Jordanian are among other foreign airlines that recently started regular direct services to Algiers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.