France sends troops to secure crash site of Air Algerie plane

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had sent a military unit to secure the site of the wreckage of an Air Algerie flight carrying 110 passengers and six crewmembers which was found in Mali close to the border with Burkina Faso.

The plane, in which 51 French nationals were aboard, was clearly identified despite being broken up, a statement from French President Francois Hollande’s office said.

“A French military unit has been sent to secure the site and gather the first elements of information,” it said. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)