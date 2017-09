ALGIERS, July 8 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is expected to leave hospital in Paris and return to Algeria in the coming hours, a source close to the presidency told Reuters on Monday.

Boutdflika, 76, was rushed to hospital in France on April 27 after a stroke. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Editing by William Maclean and Stacey Joyce)