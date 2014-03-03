FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Algerian state TV shows Bouteflika registering candidacy for election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 3 (Reuters) - Algerian state television on Monday showed President Abdelaziz Bouteflika registering his candidacy for re-election in April’s ballot, one of the few times he has appeared speaking in public since suffering a stroke last year.

“I am here to register according to electoral law,” Bouteflika said, seen smiling and seated to sign a document at the Constitutional Council, where he formally handed in papers for his candidacy for the April 17 ballot.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence

