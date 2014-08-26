FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria sees government spending up 16 pct in 2015 -draft budget
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Algeria sees government spending up 16 pct in 2015 -draft budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - OPEC member Algeria plans to increase state spending by 16 percent in 2015, pushing up its deficit to 22 percent of gross domestic product, according to a draft budget, despite decling energy earnings.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, sets 2015 economic growth at 3.42 percent, down from the 4.5 percent projected for this year, with inflation expected to reach 3 percent, slightly lower than the 3.5 percent forecast for 2014. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.