Algeria sees higher 2014 spending, wider deficit -draft budget
October 14, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - OPEC member state Algeria plans to increase government spending by 11.3 percent in 2014 and projects its fiscal deficit will widen to 18.1 percent of gross domestic product, according to a budget draft.

The draft, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, sets next year’s GDP growth at 4.5 percent, down from the 5 percent forecast for 2013, with inflation projected at 3.5 percent, lower than the 4 percent target for this year.

The government expects a budget deficit of 17.9 percent of GDP this year.

The draft, based on a world oil price of $90 per barrel, sees a 2.1 percent rise in the volume of total hydrocarbon exports. The Algerian dinar will fall 2.5 percent against the dollar, the document says.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
