Algerian president fires central bank governor - government sources

ALGIERS, May 31 (Reuters) - President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Tuesday fired Algeria’s central bank chief, who had been under pressure from ruling party critics over his management of fall-out from the global oil price drop, two government sources said.

No official declaration had been made so far about the dismissal of Mohammed Laksaci, who had been the central bank governor for more than a decade. Bouteflika had held a cabinet meeting early on Tuesday, according to state news media. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)