FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria's President Bouteflika to run for fourth term in April-PM
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 22, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Algeria's President Bouteflika to run for fourth term in April-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will run for a fourth term in April’s election, Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Saturday.

Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, has yet to announce himself whether he will run. The comments from his premier and ally Sellal were the clearest indication so far on his intentions before mid-April elections in the North African oil producer. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.