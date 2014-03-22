FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria's Bouteflika says health won't prevent re-election bid, vows reforms
March 22, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Algeria's Bouteflika says health won't prevent re-election bid, vows reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 22 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said in a letter published on Saturday his current health would not prevent him from running for re-election and promised constitutional reforms if he wins the April 17 ballot.

In the letter released by APS state news agency, Bouteflika, who has rarely spoken in public since suffering a stroke last year, gave the most detailed remarks about his intentions since registering his candidacy this month. (Reporting by Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Eric Walsh)

