Algeria's Bouteflika says health won't prevent re-election bid, vows reforms

ALGIERS, March 22 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said in a letter published on Saturday his current health would not prevent him from running for re-election and promised constitutional reforms if he wins the April 17 ballot.

In the letter released by APS state news agency, Bouteflika, who has rarely spoken in public since suffering a stroke last year, gave the most detailed remarks about his intentions since registering his candidacy this month. (Reporting by Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Eric Walsh)