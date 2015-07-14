FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria oil minister says could seek extraordinary OPEC meeting - state news
#Industrials
July 14, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Algeria oil minister says could seek extraordinary OPEC meeting - state news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, July 14 (Reuters) - Algeria’s energy minister said a possible extraordinary OPEC meeting could be called over current oil prices and there was a need to find ways to bring them to a more satisfactory level, state news agency APS reported.

“Faced with the situation in the oil market, including lower prices, we will convene an extraordinary meeting of OPEC if needed,” Energy Minister Salah Khabri said at a conference in Oran city on Monday, according to APS. (Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Potter)

