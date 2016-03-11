FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria's Sonatrach awards $880 mln drilling tubes deal -document
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 11, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Algeria's Sonatrach awards $880 mln drilling tubes deal -document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state energy firm Sonatrach has awarded an $880 million contract to supply oil and gas drilling tubes to four foreign firms, a document seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

The companies named in the Sonatrach document dated Feb. 21. are Germany’s CCC Machinery, Dutch firm Van Leeuwen, Japan’s Marubeni-Itochu, and Vallourec Tubes France.

A senior Sonatrach official also told Reuters that a list of approved foreign suppliers of oil and gas services, drilling equipment, and hydrocarbon transportation would be expanded.

OPEC member Algeria, which has been hurt by a 70-percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014, says it is determined to increase oil and gas production to sustain exports and meet growing local demand.

However, it has struggled to attract foreign oil companies in recent energy bidding rounds.

“We urge all the contractors to participate en masse in the next tenders,” the source told Reuters, without saying when the next tender would be.

This week Sonatrach said it would invest $3.2 billion over four years to increase pipeline capacity as natural gas output rises from new and existing fields. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.