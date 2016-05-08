Algeria's Sonatrach awards $180 mln in oil service contracts - document

ALGIERS, May 8 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy company Sonatrach has awarded U.S. oil service firms Schlumberger and Weatherford contracts for cementing and pumping services, a Sonatrach document said.

Schlumberger was awarded a $75 million contract, and Weatherford a $11 million contract, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Baker Hughes has also secured a $50 million contract through its Algerian unit BJSP, in which Sonatrach owns 51 percent. The fourth contract worth $44 million has been awarded to the Emirati firm NPS.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to attract foreign oil companies to explore for oil to offset stagnant production.