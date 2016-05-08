FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Algeria's Sonatrach awards $180 mln in oil service contracts - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, May 8 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy company Sonatrach has awarded U.S. oil service firms Schlumberger and Weatherford contracts for cementing and pumping services, a Sonatrach document said.

Schlumberger was awarded a $75 million contract, and Weatherford a $11 million contract, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Baker Hughes has also secured a $50 million contract through its Algerian unit BJSP, in which Sonatrach owns 51 percent. The fourth contract worth $44 million has been awarded to the Emirati firm NPS.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to attract foreign oil companies to explore for oil to offset stagnant production.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
