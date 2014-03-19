FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Electric signs $400 million Algeria generator deal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

General Electric signs $400 million Algeria generator deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - General Electric on Wednesday signed an agreement to build an industrial complex to produce gas and steam turbines in partnership with Algeria’s Sonelgaz at a cost of $400 million.

The complex, which will start operating in 2017, will produce six to eight generators and control systems per year with a total capacity of 2,000 megawatts, officials said.

A joint venture called General Electric Algeria Turbines (GEAT) will be set up to build and operate the complex in the eastern province of Batna.

“It will be one of the biggest plants of GE in the world. This also shows that foreign investment is returning,” said Algeria’s minister for industrial development, Amara Benyounes.

Sonelgaz will hold a 51 percent stake, while GE Industrial France, a subsidiary of GE, will hold the remaining 49 percent.

GE has invested in the past in Algeria, winning a $2 billion deal with Sonalgaz to supply turbines just last year. But other investors, especially in the non-energy sector remain more wary, concerned about restrictions and state bureaucracy.

Algerian law limits to 49 percent the stake a foreign firm can hold in any investment, which is seen by analysts as a hurdle to overseas capital flow into the OPEC oil-producing North African country. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.