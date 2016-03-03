FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria's Sonatrach awards Japan's GJC deal at Hassi Messaoud oilfield
#Energy
March 3, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Algeria's Sonatrach awards Japan's GJC deal at Hassi Messaoud oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 3 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state energy company Sonatrach has awarded Japanese firm GJC a $339 million contract to help increase production at its largest oilfield in Hassi Messaoud, according to an internal Sonatrach document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The contract includes the “revamping and realization of a new system of production in Hassi Messaoud”, the document said.

OPEC member Algeria has been hit hard by the crash in world oil prices and has struggled to attract energy investments to help develop new fields and increase existing production. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Mark Potter)

