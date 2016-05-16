Algeria orders $40 mln LPG vessel from China -Sonatrach document

ALGIERS, May 16 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Algerian state energy company Sonatrach has awarded two Chinese firms a $40 million deal to deliver a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier and an option to provide a second vessel, according to a Sonatrach document seen by Reuters.

Sonatrach’s Hyproc Shipping Company chose Chinese consortium Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd for the provision of a carrier with a capacity of between 11,000 and 13,000 m3, the document said.

It said an offer from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a South Korean consortium, had been rejected.

Algeria is boosting its transport capacity to meet growing European Union gas demand.

The North African country already has eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels and six LPG carriers, as well as two vessels to transport bitumen. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith)