CORRECTED-Algerian gas plant resumes some production after attack-minister
February 24, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Algerian gas plant resumes some production after attack-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show speaker is Sonatrach CEO, not the energy minster; and his fixes first name to Abdelhamid, not Mohamed)

ALGIERS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Tiguentourine gas plant resumed some production on Sunday, more than a month after 37 foreign workers were killed in an Islamist attack on the plant, Abdelhamid Zerguine, the chief executive of state energy firm Sonatrach, told state radio.

“It is a partial resuming of production ... we will get 3 billion cubic metres per year,” Zerguine was quoted as saying.

The plant produces about 9 billion cubic metres per year of gas, about 11.5 percent of the country’s annual total. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

