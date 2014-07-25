RPT-Air France to avoid Mali crash site as "precaution"

(Repeats to reach more customers wit hno change to text)

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM is to avoid flying over the site in northern Mali of the crashed Air Algerie airline as a “precautionary measure”, a spokesman for the French group said on Friday.

The spokesman said the company would continue to serve the Malian capital Bamako, but using other flight paths to the west of the crash site in northern Mali.

French officials said earlier they believed poor weather was the likely cause of Thursday’s crash of an Air Algerie flight between Burkina Faso and Algeria. Investigators said there were no survivors among the 116 on board, including 51 French. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Mark John; editing by Andrew Callus)