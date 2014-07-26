FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. finds second black box at Air Algerie crash site in Mali
July 26, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. finds second black box at Air Algerie crash site in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, July 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Saturday that its experts had located the second black box from the Air Algerie flight that crashed in the West African country of Mali earlier this week.

Initial evidence taken from the remote crash site indicates that the aircraft broke apart when it smashed to the ground early on Thursday morning, making an attack appear unlikely.

The death toll of 118 includes 54 French citizens.

French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that the first of the black box recorders had been found and would be analysed. Hollande plans to meet family members of victims later on Saturday. (Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Stephen Powell)

