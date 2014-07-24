FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French jets search for missing Air Algerie flight - army
July 24, 2014

French jets search for missing Air Algerie flight - army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Two French fighter jets based in West Africa have been deployed to try and locate a missing Air Algerie flight, a French army spokesman said on Thursday.

“Two Mirage 2000 jets based in Africa were dispatched to try to locate the Air Algerie plane that disappeared on Thursday,” French army spokesman Gilles Jaron said. “They will search an area from its last known destination along its probable route.” (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Mark John)

