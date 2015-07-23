Algeria's Bouteflika names new trade and agricultural ministers

ALGIERS, July 23 (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Thursday appointed new trade and agriculture ministers, the second cabinet reshuffle this year, the presidency said, as the OPEC member tries to counter a fall in energy earnings.

Algeria has approved a plan to boost agriculture and reduce food purchases from abroad while restricting goods imports.

Those measures followed a sharp fall in global market crude prices. Algeria relies on energy for 60 percent of state budget, and oil and gas exports account for 95 percent of its total sales abroad.

It expects energy revenues to decline by 50 percent to $34 billion this year, with imports seen at $57.3 billion.

The trade ministry has said it was preparing restrictions on import licenses but gave no details.

Bakhti Belaib was named trade minister in the new reshuffle, which also included Sid Ali Ferroukhi becoming agriculture minister and El Hadi Ouali being appointed as youth minister, said a statement carried by the APS news agency.

In May, Bouteflika named new energy and finance ministers, part of a major cabinet changes. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, editing by Larry King)