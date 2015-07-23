FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria's Bouteflika names new trade and agricultural ministers
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 23, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Algeria's Bouteflika names new trade and agricultural ministers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, July 23 (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Thursday appointed new trade and agriculture ministers, the second cabinet reshuffle this year, the presidency said, as the OPEC member tries to counter a fall in energy earnings.

Algeria has approved a plan to boost agriculture and reduce food purchases from abroad while restricting goods imports.

Those measures followed a sharp fall in global market crude prices. Algeria relies on energy for 60 percent of state budget, and oil and gas exports account for 95 percent of its total sales abroad.

It expects energy revenues to decline by 50 percent to $34 billion this year, with imports seen at $57.3 billion.

The trade ministry has said it was preparing restrictions on import licenses but gave no details.

Bakhti Belaib was named trade minister in the new reshuffle, which also included Sid Ali Ferroukhi becoming agriculture minister and El Hadi Ouali being appointed as youth minister, said a statement carried by the APS news agency.

In May, Bouteflika named new energy and finance ministers, part of a major cabinet changes. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.