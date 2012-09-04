FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria's energy minister keeps job in reshuffle - official
September 4, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

Algeria's energy minister keeps job in reshuffle - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi kept his job in Algeria’s new government, appointed by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Tuesday, an official source who asked not to be named told Reuters.

Bouteflika on Monday named technocrat Abdelmalek Sellal as prime minister, almost four months after a parliamentary election.

Algeria is a top energy supplier to Europe and a U.S. ally in its fights against al Qaeda in the region.

A wave of protests over pay and better living conditions shook the OPEC member in 2011, pushing its government to spend billions of dollars to calm the situation and prevent an Arab Spring style revolution.

Mustafa Benbada, a senior member of the Islamist Movement for Society and Peace (MSP), remains Trade Minister. Amar Ghoul, a former MSP member who left to create a new political party Rally for Algeria’s Hope (TAJ), is Public Works Minister.

Former National Assembly speaker Abdelaziz Ziari, a senior member of the ruling FLN party which dominated the May 10 election, has been appointed Health Minister.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
