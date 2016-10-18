FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Algeria picks SGS for grain import inspections
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

Algeria picks SGS for grain import inspections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has chosen SGS to handle inspections of import cargoes under a planned two-year agreement, the Swiss-based company said on Tuesday.

Algeria is one of the world's largest grain importers and its purchases are mostly done by OAIC. The agency has for more than a decade worked with privately-owned Control Union, another international cargo inspection firm.

"OAIC has provisionally awarded this contract to us," a SGS spokesman said by email.

"The contract is for two years and covers 7 to 9 million tonnes per year."

The agreement was still to be finalised, he added, without giving further details.

Wheat accounts for the bulk of Algeria's cereal imports and most of its wheat usually comes from France. However, a poor French harvest this year is expected to lead Algeria to take wheat from a wider range of origins this season. (Reporting by Valerie Parent Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.