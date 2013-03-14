Algeria's foreign direct investment drops in 2012-cbank

ALGIERS, March 14 (Reuters) - Algeria’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell 15 percent to $1.7 billion in 2012, the country’s central bank said, threatening to undermine government hopes to boost growth by luring overseas cash.

In a report on its website about the nation’s finances, the bank said FDI had reached $2 billion in 2011, without giving reasons for the following year’s decline.

The economic downturn has affected investment worldwide and some analysts say regulations introduced in Algeria have helped worsen the business climate.

Energy exporter Algeria has seen billions of dollars invested by foreigners in its hydrocarbons sector, but in other sectors investment has been limited.

Algeria in 2010 introduced rules for foreign investment that include a law limiting to 49 percent the stake a foreign investor can hold in a local firm, and a requirement that foreign bidders for state contracts find local partners.

The government for its part says the law has not reduced investment and foreign investors are not complaining about it.

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said on Wednesday during a visit to the country she did not believe this law was a necessity, though she recogised it was a “sovereign decision of Algeria.”

Lagarde said Algeria, benefiting from a good financial situation, needed reforms to draw foreign direct investment and create much-needed jobs.

“Algeria needed to implement structural reforms aimed at improving the business climate to attract foreign direct investment ... and provide the workforce with skills the economy needs,” she said.

Algeria’s economy is heavily dependent on energy, with exports of oil and gas accounting for about 97 percent of Algeria’s total overseas sales. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)