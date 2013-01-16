BP says Algeria gas field hit by "security incident"

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Wednesday it had experienced a “security incident” at a gas field in Algeria, following reports that Islamist militants had seized five Japanese nationals and a French citizen from the facility on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that there has been a security incident this morning at the In Amenas gas field in the eastern central region of Algeria. We have no more confirmed details at this time,” BP said in a statement.

BP said UK authorities had been advised about the incident. BP did not say whether foreigners were taken away from the facility, only that the company was “setting up a helpline for relatives”.