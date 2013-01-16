FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP says Algerian field shut after attack
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 16, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

BP says Algerian field shut after attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Wednesday it believed the In Amenas gas field in Algeria was currently shut following an attack by Islamist militants.

The company said the field had been producing around 9 billion cubic metres of gas a year (160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day), or over a tenth of the country’s overall gas output. It also normally extracts some 60,000 barrels per day of condensate.

BP has a working interest of 46 percent in the In Amenas joint venture with Statoil and Algeria’s state oil firm Sonatrach as partners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.