BP says Algerian field shut after attack

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Wednesday it believed the In Amenas gas field in Algeria was currently shut following an attack by Islamist militants.

The company said the field had been producing around 9 billion cubic metres of gas a year (160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day), or over a tenth of the country’s overall gas output. It also normally extracts some 60,000 barrels per day of condensate.

BP has a working interest of 46 percent in the In Amenas joint venture with Statoil and Algeria’s state oil firm Sonatrach as partners.