Algeria attack cuts gas flows to Italy-traders
January 17, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Algeria attack cuts gas flows to Italy-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries from Algeria to Italy fell on Thursday morning by about 10 million cubic metres/day via the Transmed pipeline, Italy’s gas grid operator said, with traders blaming the drop on the crisis at Algeria’s In Amenas gas field.

“There has been a slight decrease in gas flows this morning from Algeria on the Transmed pippeline,” Italian gas grid operator Snam Rete told Reuters.

“Normal volumes are around 70-75 mcm per day. We’re seeing around 60-65 mcm (currently),” it said.

A trader from a major Italian utility said the disruption was caused by the shutdown of Algeria’s third-biggest gas field In Amenas.

