NOUAKCHOTT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Islamist militants who kidnapped dozens of people in an attack on a gas field in Algeria said on Wednesday they had been surrounded by security forces and warned any attempt to free the hostages would have a “tragic end”, Mauritania’s ANI news agency reported.

One of the kidnappers, reached by ANI, said the al Qaeda-affiliated group had placed mines around the installation where the hostages were seized.