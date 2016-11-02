African Development Bank board approves 900 mln euro loan for Algeria

ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank's board approved a 900 million euro ($1 billion) loan for Algeria on Wednesday aimed at supporting reforms to help the North African nation confront falling oil revenues, it said in a statement.

The money will support the government's efforts to improve domestic revenue mobilisation and the investment climate as well as boosting the efficiency of the energy sector and promoting renewable energy. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)