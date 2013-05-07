Algeria's El Merk oilfield starts production

ALGIERS, May 7 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach and its U.S. partner Anadarko have started production at the El Merk oilfield and output should reach 127,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate at the end of 2013, the official Algerian APS news agency said on Tuesday.

El Merk’s current oil production is at 12,000 barrels per day.

“Production started in March and the first crude was supplied from the field on May 3,” an unnamed source told APS.

El Merk, located 350 km from Algeria’s major oil field Hassi Messaoud will also produce 30,000 barrels per day of LPG by the end of 2013.