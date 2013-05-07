FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria's El Merk oilfield starts production
May 7, 2013

Algeria's El Merk oilfield starts production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, May 7 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach and its U.S. partner Anadarko have started production at the El Merk oilfield and output should reach 127,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate at the end of 2013, the official Algerian APS news agency said on Tuesday.

El Merk’s current oil production is at 12,000 barrels per day.

“Production started in March and the first crude was supplied from the field on May 3,” an unnamed source told APS.

El Merk, located 350 km from Algeria’s major oil field Hassi Messaoud will also produce 30,000 barrels per day of LPG by the end of 2013.

