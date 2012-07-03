Algeria says may back OPEC emergency meeting

ALGIERS, July 3 (Reuters) - Algeria said on Tuesday it would seek an emergency meeting of producer group OPEC if oil prices resume their decline, backing comments from other members concerned about oversupply.

“If the price falls further, we support the idea of the organization’s extraordinary meeting,” Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi told state radio. “The head of the organization has prerogatives to call for a meeting when prices deteriorate.”

Iran at the weekend urged OPEC’s secretary general to convene an emergency meeting to stop a drop in prices.

That followed a call from Iraq to cut OPEC’s supply and a Venezuelan request for an extraordinary meeting in the third quarter of this year if prices remain low.

Oil topped $101 a barrel for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday as tension over Iran increased concerns about supply and as investors bet on further policy action to support global economic growth.

But even after its recent advance, Brent is down 21 percent from its 2012 high of $128.40 reached on March 1. Prices in the second quarter posted their biggest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)