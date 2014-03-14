FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firm ECP takes stake in Algerian Pepsi bottler
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Private equity firm ECP takes stake in Algerian Pepsi bottler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Africa-focused investor Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) is buying 33 percent of Atlas Bottling Corp, an Algerian firm which bottles PepsiCo Inc’s drinks, it said on Friday.

ECP is buying the stake from Group Mehri, a prominent Algerian business family which owns Atlas, ECP said in a statement, without specifying how much it would spend on the acquisition.

The investment is part of an $80 million expansion plan at Atlas, which will use the money from ECP and debt from commercial banks to increase its bottling capacity, build a new production site and develop new product categories, ECP said.

Outside the oil and gas sector, foreign investment in Algeria’s economy has been limited by bureaucratic obstacles and legal restrictions but the authorities are now showing signs of opening the largely state-controlled economy up to wider foreign investment. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Pravin Char, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.