Algerian troops kill militant involved in Frenchman's beheading
December 11, 2014 / 1:12 PM / 3 years ago

Algerian troops kill militant involved in Frenchman's beheading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Algerian security forces have killed a second militant involved in the kidnapping and beheading of a French tourist in September, the Algerian justice minister said on Thursday.

Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria killed Herve Gourdel in the mountains east of Algiers, where the Frenchman had been planning a trekking trip before he was kidnapped in September.

“We have identified and killed the second terrorist involved in the killing of French citizen Herve Gourdel, and the investigation is still ongoing,” Justice Minister Tayeb Louh told reporters.

He gave no details or timing of the operation.

The Caliphate Soldiers, an Al Qaeda splinter group which has allied itself to Islamic State, claimed responsibility for Gourdel’s killing, saying it was in retaliation for France’s intervention in Iraq. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

