Algerian troops find huge arms cache on Libyan border
October 24, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Algerian troops find huge arms cache on Libyan border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Algerian troops have discovered a huge cache of weapons near the border with Libya, including surface-to-air missiles, rockets and landmines, an Algerian security source said on Thursday.

“It is an arsenal of war,” the source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

The source said the weapons found by troops in Illizi province in southern Algeria likely belonged to militants. They included 100 anti-aircraft missiles and hundreds of anti-helicopter rockets, landmines and rocket-propelled grenades.

